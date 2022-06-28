TSA Just Screened the Highest Number of Passengers Since Before the Pandemic

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.46 million people on Sunday, the most travelers who have passed through airports in the United States since February 2020.

In total, 2,462,097 people passed through security checkpoints on June 26, according to the TSA, which tracks passenger throughput numbers. It marked the first time that many travelers were screened since Feb. 11, 2020, when the TSA saw just over 2.5 million passengers.

The record screening number comes as airports have become increasingly crowded for the summer with Americans expected to travel in droves for the July 4 holiday weekend. Leading up to the holiday, more than 2 million passengers have passed through U.S. airports on all but two days in June.

The increase has been building for months as more than 11.2 million travelers passed through TSA screening points for the Memorial Day holiday weekend in May, a significant increase from 2021 when the TSA screened over 7.1 million people during the same time period.

With busy airports ahead, travelers should come prepared by having the correct form of identification like a passport for international travel (don't worry, REAL ID doesn't go into effect until May 2023), leaving themselves plenty of time, and packing strategically to make going through security less painful (think: putting your laptop somewhere you can easily grab it).

TSA spokesperson took to Twitter Monday to encourage passengers to arrive early and shared best practices for getting through a checkpoint efficiently.

"When waiting in a security line, use that time wisely by removing items from your pockets and placing them in your carry-on bag to save time in the checkpoint," she tweeted.

Additionally, the TSA recommends travelers know exactly what they can and cannot pack in a suitcase — like fireworks and sparklers, for example, which are a big no-no as they are "highly flammable." Not sure what to take? Just @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook to find out if what you want to bring can be packed in a checked bag, carry-on bag, or not at all.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.