TSA Adds Gender Inclusive Option to PreCheck Application

Applicants can self-attest their gender, but must apply with their legal name.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Published on July 18, 2022
Published on July 18, 2022
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) pre-check sign stands at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S
Photo: Andrew Harrer/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is furthering its efforts to become more gender inclusive by offering a new gender option on applications for its PreCheck program.

The agency, which announced its intentions to update the applications earlier this year, will now allow travelers applying for the program to select "another gender" in addition to "male" and "female" options. The agency said it has allowed applicants to self-attest to their gender since April, regardless of the sex assigned to them at birth.

"TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "This new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI community."

Applicants can self-attest their gender, but must apply with their legal name, according to the agency.

The new gender option on applications is the latest effort the TSA has undertaken to make travel better for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming passengers. Earlier this year, the agency shifted to more gender-neutral standards for screening passengers, including reducing pat-down screenings and rolling out Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) units, which the agency has said are more accurate and will replace the current gender-based AIT system.

In addition to the TSA, the State Department has started allowing travelers to select "X" under gender on U.S. passport applications with plans to extend the option to other forms of documentation in the future.

Several airlines have also made their onboard greetings more gender-inclusive, like Lufthansa, which uses gender-neutral language, and Japan Airlines, which has switched to inclusive terms like "all passengers" and "everyone."

The TSA PreCheck program allows travelers to use a designated security line and does not require them to remove their shoes, liquids, or laptops for screening, expediting the process. The program is one of the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Programs and costs $85 to enroll in.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

