TSA Adds Gender Inclusive Option to PreCheck Application

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is furthering its efforts to become more gender inclusive by offering a new gender option on applications for its PreCheck program.

The agency, which announced its intentions to update the applications earlier this year, will now allow travelers applying for the program to select "another gender" in addition to "male" and "female" options. The agency said it has allowed applicants to self-attest to their gender since April, regardless of the sex assigned to them at birth.

"TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "This new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI community."

Applicants can self-attest their gender, but must apply with their legal name, according to the agency.

The new gender option on applications is the latest effort the TSA has undertaken to make travel better for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming passengers. Earlier this year, the agency shifted to more gender-neutral standards for screening passengers, including reducing pat-down screenings and rolling out Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) units, which the agency has said are more accurate and will replace the current gender-based AIT system.

In addition to the TSA, the State Department has started allowing travelers to select "X" under gender on U.S. passport applications with plans to extend the option to other forms of documentation in the future.

Several airlines have also made their onboard greetings more gender-inclusive, like Lufthansa, which uses gender-neutral language, and Japan Airlines, which has switched to inclusive terms like "all passengers" and "everyone."

The TSA PreCheck program allows travelers to use a designated security line and does not require them to remove their shoes, liquids, or laptops for screening, expediting the process. The program is one of the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Programs and costs $85 to enroll in.

