7 Trips Inspired by Your Favorite Christmas Movies

What better way to start your day than with the world’s best cup of coffee? Start your New York City holiday adventure just like Buddy (grabbing coffee from any cart, bodega, or Starbucks will do), and be sure to congratulate your barista for their accolades.

Next, make your way over to Macy's on 34th Street (fun fact: the Gimbels storefront you see in the movie is really Macy's with a digital "Gimbels" sign placed over it). Stop to admire the gorgeous, Buddy-approved window display before heading inside to pay Santa a visit on his throne of lies.

Walk a few blocks to the Empire State Building where, even though you won’t find a children’s book publisher, there are spectacular views of the city from the Observation Desk.

Ray's Pizza on 11th closed in 2011, but you can still grab a slice from one of their three other locations in Midtown if you're feeling hungry. Or if you have a sweet tooth, we recommend indulging in a cup of cookie dough at DŌ (we do not recommend eating it as fast as you can).

When you've had your fill, stroll over to Central Park, where you can spread Christmas cheer by singing carols and readying yourself for ice-skating at The Rink in Rockefeller Center. And finally, end your night with the inspiration behind your trip to the Big Apple: Elf the Musical.