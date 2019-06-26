Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With so many places in the world to visit, and increasingly affordable plane tickets, it can be difficult to decide where to go next. The challenge doesn't stop there. Once you've arrived at your destination of choice, you have to decide exactly what to do — and as any seasoned traveler knows, that's harder than it sounds.

If you tend to trust the majority when it comes to travel, there's nothing better than TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Awards which are determined by the reviews and opinions of millions of travelers around the world. The 2019 results are in, with travelers recognizing City Wonders' Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica tour as the No. 1 experience in the world.

St. Peter's Basilica, Rome, Italy Credit: John Harper/Getty Images

City Wonders, an established tour company, caters to smaller groups and prides themselves on their exclusive benefits, experienced guides, and excellent customer service. The company has been around for almost 15 years and during that time, they've established an exclusive partnership with the Vatican that enables their guests to enter the Vatican before opening hours and gives them access to otherwise restricted areas. City Wonders' team of expert guides lead tourists through the coveted, three-hour experience.

"We're delighted that our tour of the Vatican that provides truly unique benefits for customers has been recognized as the number one experience globally by TripAdvisor," said CEO Simone Gozzi in a statement. "We strive to give our guests unforgettable experiences by focusing on exceptional quality, excitement and insights when visiting the top sites in Europe. Being voted number one Traveler's Choice is recognition from our guests that our focus is paying off."

In addition to being rated the No. 1 experience for 2019, City Wonders took home the Top Cultural Experience in the World, Top Experience in Europe, and Top Experience in Italy in the 2019's Travelers Choice Awards.