Halloween Is the Most Popular Check-in Day for Hotels This Year, According to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor users are gearing up for spooktacular vacations this fall with Oct. 31 coming in as the busiest day to check in to a hotel, according to new data from the site shared with Travel + Leisure.

When it comes to experiences, travelers are opting for spooky experiences. In fact, the No. 1 most booked experience this season is the History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour, which takes place in a town synonymous with Halloween celebrations.

In addition to ghoulish tours, travelers are looking to book historical tours, sightseeing cruises, and cultural tours, according to Tripadvisor.

Beyond just Halloween, Tripadvisor found more than half of Americans are planning to travel by Nov. 30, which is a 13% drop from the very busy summer season, but still 4% more than this past spring. And they're not settling for just one vacation: of people who plan to travel, 63% plan to take two or more trips.

Families are also splurging on their vacations this fall — a trend that has continued from this summer — with the average price for trips booked by Americans coming in at $776, according to Tripadvisor.

"Although most of us aren't quite ready to vacation across the world, those who are traveling this fall are more willing to splurge," Val Anthony, lead research analyst at Tripadvisor, said in a statement shared with T+L. "This could be a result of more family trips: 'Family hotels' are the most popular hotel style, while pools and 'family rooms' are among the most popular hotel amenities being searched on Tripadvisor in the U.S. right now."

Popular fall destinations include several larger cities with Las Vegas, New York City, and Orlando taking the top three spots, according to the company.

