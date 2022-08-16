News These Are the Most Popular U.S. Destinations for Labor Day Weekend, According to Airbnb Home rental company Airbnb just came out with trending destinations for Labor Day weekend and fall 2022 — and small U.S. cities are in high demand. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images It may still feel like the dog days of summer, but Labor Day is right around the corner, and travelers are already planning their holiday weekend getaways. And small cities across the country are getting a lot of play this September. Columbus, Ohio, is the top trending destination for a long holiday weekend getaway, according to data from Airbnb that was shared with Travel + Leisure today. The data, which was based on the most nights booked for Labor Day weekend, found Raleigh, North Carolina, was the second-most popular city for Labor Day, followed by Tampa, Florida, and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Mark Howard/Getty Images Other popular cities for the unofficial end of summer included destinations like Reno, Nevada, which took the No. 8 spot on the list, and Saint Petersburg, Florida, which came in at No. 9. This coming Labor Day weekend, Airbnb found a surge in solo trips, which increased more than 20 percent compared to the same time period in 2021. When it comes to fall travel, Airbnb found vacationers are gravitating toward beach getaways; Ocean City, New Jersey, which sits on the southern part of the Jersey Shore, ranked as the most popular destination this fall. But fall football reigns, and college towns made up the bulk of the most popular fall destinations, including Oxford, Mississippi, where the University of Mississippi is located; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where LSU is located; Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the University of Michigan is located; Lubbock, Texas, where Texas Tech University is located; and Lexington, KY, where the University of Kentucky is located. To learn more about Airbnb's findings ahead of Labor Day Weekend, find the full survey here. Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit