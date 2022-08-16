These Are the Most Popular U.S. Destinations for Labor Day Weekend, According to Airbnb

Home rental company Airbnb just came out with trending destinations for Labor Day weekend and fall 2022 — and small U.S. cities are in high demand.

Published on August 16, 2022
Looking south at Columbus, Ohio in the distance
Photo: Getty Images

It may still feel like the dog days of summer, but Labor Day is right around the corner, and travelers are already planning their holiday weekend getaways. And small cities across the country are getting a lot of play this September.

Columbus, Ohio, is the top trending destination for a long holiday weekend getaway, according to data from Airbnb that was shared with Travel + Leisure today. The data, which was based on the most nights booked for Labor Day weekend, found Raleigh, North Carolina, was the second-most popular city for Labor Day, followed by Tampa, Florida, and North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

A beautiful cityscape in fall of the capital city Raleigh, North Carolina under a clear blue sky.
Mark Howard/Getty Images

Other popular cities for the unofficial end of summer included destinations like Reno, Nevada, which took the No. 8 spot on the list, and Saint Petersburg, Florida, which came in at No. 9.

This coming Labor Day weekend, Airbnb found a surge in solo trips, which increased more than 20 percent compared to the same time period in 2021.

When it comes to fall travel, Airbnb found vacationers are gravitating toward beach getaways; Ocean City, New Jersey, which sits on the southern part of the Jersey Shore, ranked as the most popular destination this fall.

But fall football reigns, and college towns made up the bulk of the most popular fall destinations, including Oxford, Mississippi, where the University of Mississippi is located; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where LSU is located; Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the University of Michigan is located; Lubbock, Texas, where Texas Tech University is located; and Lexington, KY, where the University of Kentucky is located.

To learn more about Airbnb's findings ahead of Labor Day Weekend, find the full survey here.

