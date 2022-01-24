Changes will take effect on Feb. 11.

Vaccinated Travelers to England and Scotland Will No Longer Need a COVID-19 Test to Enter

Beginning next month, vaccinated travelers heading to England and Scotland will no longer need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

"We are removing ALL testing measures for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals to England from 4am on 11 Feb," UK Transport Secretary Grant Schnapps tweeted Monday, noting that removing the testing requirement "means a simpler #travel experience for passengers, especially the fully vaccinated, and stability for the sector throughout 2022."

In the latest guidance, also posted to the country's government website, all visitors to England and Scotland will still be required to fill out a passenger locator form.

As of the rest of the UK, Wales and Northern Ireland have not reversed their testing requirement.

"To show that this country is open for business, open for travelers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday, The Associated Press reported.

Unvaccinated travelers will still need a negative test to enter, however the self-isolation period and testing on day 8 of travel will no longer be necessary as stated on the UK government site.

The UK initially reinstated its testing rule ahead of the Christmas holiday as the omicron variant was surging throughout the world.

Currently, just over 83% of the UK population has been vaccinated, and 64% of the population has received the booster.