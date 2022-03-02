Traveling to Italy Just Got Easier With Easing of COVID-19 Testing Requirements

International travelers can enter the country by simply showing they have been fully vaccinated within nine months or have received a booster shot.

Italy has dropped its pre-arrival testing requirement for vaccinated travelers, becoming the latest European country to ease entry protocols.

The new rules, which went into effect on March 1, allow international travelers to enter the country by simply showing they have been fully vaccinated within nine months or received a booster shot, according to the National Tourist Board. Alternatively, unvaccinated travelers can show they have either recovered from COVID-19 within six months, or choose to enter with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their trip.

Unvaccinated travelers can also show proof of a negative rapid test taken within 48 hours of their trip.

All travelers will also have to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the country. Travelers who enter without one of the required documents will have to undergo a five-day quarantine before testing out of it.

In Italy, proof of vaccination or proof someone has contracted COVID-19 and recovered is required in order to obtain a digital "super green pass," which is necessary to stay at hotels, fly on a plane, take a train, eat at a restaurant, and more. Masks are also required to be worn indoors.

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Italy as a "Level 4" destination, warning Americans to "avoid" traveling there due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Italy has become the latest European country to ease travel restrictions. Last month, France waived all pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated travelers entering the country. France also requires all travelers 18 and older to get a booster shot if it has been more than 9 months since the final shot of their initial vaccination series.

And last week, Iceland lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, including all border-related travel restrictions, welcoming both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

Italy's decision also comes after the Council of the EU recommended all member states allow non-essential travel for people who are vaccinated or recovered. The council said countries could require a negative test to enter and "could apply additional measures such as quarantine or isolation."