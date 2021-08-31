These Countries Have Set an Expiration Date on Vaccines for Travel

Croatia and Austria, which both welcome American tourists, have each implemented a 270-day expiration for accepted vaccines.

A pair of European countries have set expiration dates for vaccines when it comes to travel, the latest move in an ever-changing international travel landscape.

Croatia and Austria, which both welcome American tourists, have each implemented a 270-day expiration for accepted vaccines, which amounts to about nine months. Travelers who intend to enter the countries with proof of vaccination must show it has been less than 270 days since they received their second dose.

Croatia Credit: Elisabetta Zavoli/Getty Images

Travelers heading to Croatia can choose to either show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test (taken within 72 hours of traveling for a PCR test or within 48 hours of traveling for an antigen test) to enter the country and skip quarantine, according to the government. Alternatively, travelers can show proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

Tourists in Croatia must also show they have a pre-paid accommodation.

For its part, Austria welcomes travelers from the United States who show proof of vaccination, proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival, proof of a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours of their arrival, or proof they have COVID-19 antibodies, according to the Austrian National Tourist Office. Children under 12 are exempt from testing.

While both countries are continuing to welcome Americans, the European Union has removed the U.S. from its safe countries list, recommending member states impose travel restrictions on unvaccinated American tourists.

The decision to set expiration dates for vaccines comes as the world, including the U.S., debate when and how to administer booster shots of vaccines. Overall vaccine efficacy has dropped to 39% to 84% with the emergence of the delta variant, a doctor with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told an agency committee on Monday, according to CNN, but efficacy against hospitalization remains 75% to 95%.

So far, the U.S. has administered nearly 1 million booster shots, CNBC reported, which are currently authorized for those with compromised immune systems.