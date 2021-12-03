Toys 'R' Us Is Back With Flagship Store at NJ's American Dream Mall

Toys "R" Us is welcoming a whole new generation of kids who don't want to grow up with a new flagship location in the American Dream mall in New Jersey, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

The new two-level, 20,000-square-foot store will welcome Toys "R" Us kids — and kids at heart — to play, eat at Geoffrey's Café and ice cream parlor, and, of course, shop for their favorite toys. But from interactive experiences to product demonstrations and even a two-story slide, this is definitely no ordinary store.

"American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families," Yehuda Shmidman, the WHP Global and Toys "R" Us chairman and CEO, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Debuting our first Toys "R" Us flagship here is a no-brainer."

The flagship location, which will open in mid-December just in time for the holiday season, comes years after Toys "R" Us was forced to close its stores across the United States. While there are still brick-and-mortar Toys "R" Us stores in more than 25 different countries, this new location will be the first standalone flagship store in the U.S., according to the company.

Shmidman said the company's U.S. expansion plans are now "in high gear, propelling us into the next chapter of growth for our global brand."

The American Dream mall, which is located in East Rutherford, N.J., is home to many family-friendly experiences like Nickelodeon Universe (the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere), DreamWorks Water Park, and Big SNOW Ski Hill, along with a variety of places to shop and grab a bite to eat.

For those who can't quite make it to New Jersey, customers can purchase Toys "R" Us products on the company's website. The company has also partnered with Macy's to open more than 400 "Toys "R" Us shop-in-shops" starting in 2022.