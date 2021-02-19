The tourists were also sent back home to Louisiana.

Tourists Arrested After Trying to Bribe Their Way Into Hawaii Without COVID-19 Test Results

A pair of tourists from Louisiana have been sent back home after landing in Hawaii without negative COVID-19 test results and allegedly trying to bribe their way into the state.

Johntrell White and Nadia Bailey were arrested at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu after offering a combined $3,000 to an security screener in exchange for letting them through without requiring quarantine, Hawaii's attorney general said in a statement.

"White allegedly told an airport screener he would give her $2,000 to pass through without having to quarantine. Bailey also allegedly told the same screener she would throw in an additional $1,000 to let them both through without quarantining," the statement read.

White and Bailey are facing bribery charges and were quickly put on a flight back home.

Hawaii requires all visitors to provide proof a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Anyone arriving without a test is required to quarantine for two weeks. And Hawaii takes enforcement of its rules seriously.

Hawaii law enforcement officials arrested another traveler for violating the state's COVID-19 rules the same day they picked up White and Bailey, The Washington Post reported. That traveler failed to show up for quarantine, opting instead to find a new hotel and go for a swim.

The Waikiki hotel where Anthony Johnson of Michigan was supposed to quarantine alerted police when he failed to check in. Police tracked him down and arrested him at a boat ramp near Kailua Beach, a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of golden sand that anchors a largely residential community.

In December, two travelers who flew to Hawaii knowing they had COVID-19 were arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree.

