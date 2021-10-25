Action movie stars... they really are just like us! Harrison Ford was in Sicily to film the latest Indiana Jones installment when he lost his credit card on Thursday. Thankfully a good samaritan spotted it and turned it in to the authorities, reuniting the Oscar nominee with his missing item, CNN reported.

A German tourist vacationing on the Italian island spotted the lost credit card in Mondello, a beach town near Palermo. Seeing the famous actor's name emblazoned across the black card, the honest traveler took it to the local police.

That sent the Mondello authorities on a bit of a treasure hunt, figuring out where the actor had been staying during his low-key visit to keep his privacy. But they quickly figured it out and tracked the 79-year-old actor down.

"When the police officer and two policemen showed him and returned his belongings, the actor smiled, relieved of all the prevented damage and happy to know a place as beautiful as it is honest," the police said in a statement. "The meeting with the policemen was sealed with a photo that will be jealously kept by all the protagonists of the story."

Local media obtained the photo of the two uniformed officers and another in a suit flanking Ford — dressed in a black T-shirt and patterned swim trunks — holding his card, surprisingly face out with the Mastercard logo on the plastic showing.