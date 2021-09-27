Ireland Is Welcoming Back Tourists With Travel Packages and Round Trip Flights From $359

Ireland is encouraging travelers to "press the green button" and go.

Aer Lingus flight to Boston departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland.

Aer Lingus flight to Boston departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland.

If you've been itching for a vacation, Ireland is calling for Americans to "Press the Green Button" and book a getaway.

The country reopened borders to non-essential travel in July and is encouraging travelers to return with the help of tempting discounts on flights and accommodations.

Tourism Ireland is offering packages for all sorts of travelers; from luxury seekers looking to stay in the country's best castles to writers hunting for inspiration. The tourism authority has partnered with airlines and top destinations around the country to offer the best of Ireland at unbeatable prices.

Aer Lingus is offering roundtrip flights from the U.S., starting at only $359 from Oct. 1 until Feb. 17, 2022 and a six-night vacation, including flights is available from only $699 per person.

Tour company Celtic Tours is offering savings of $300 per person when you book an 11-night journey across the country using the promo code "GB600CD." Travelers looking for tours of castles and manors can save $250 per person when they book through Isle Inn Tours. Or tour through the best of Ireland's pubs with your own private driver and save $250.

Over the next few months, Ireland will come alive with even more offerings when the country celebrates 100 years since the signing of its constitution. In its honor, a variety of events and experiences are planned around Dublin, particularly at The Shelbourne hotel where the constitution was drafted and signed.

The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare are Ireland's most visited natural attraction. Credit: mikroman6/Getty Images

Ireland will also add six sites on UNESCO's World Heritage Site Tentative List in 2022, including the Passage Tomb landscape of County Sligo and the cultural landscape of the Burren Uplands in County Clare. Tourism officials recommend that visitors check out these sites now before they're put on UNESCO's official list and hit the radar of global travelers.

The country currently requires visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test, taken within three days of arrival. Quarantine isn't necessary for vaccinated travelers or those who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

For more information on deals available through "Press the Green Button," visit the Tourism Ireland website.