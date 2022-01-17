These 10 Ski Resorts Are Ranked Most Affordable in the U.S. — See Which Ones Made the List

While the cost of heading to a ski resort can add up quite quickly, these budget-friendly options are here to help ski lovers hit the slopes for less.

In search of the most affordable options, Holidu, a vacation rental search engine, surveyed more than 500 American ski resorts to create its U.S. Ski Price Index to help avid skiers unearth the best deals out there.

At the top of the list? Powder Mountain, located between Eden and Paradise in Utah.

Powder Mountain sees about 500 inches of powdery snowfall a year. It can be enjoyed for an average of $74 per person each day — or less than $2 per skiable kilometer — and includes ski passes and accommodations.

"You are sure to get your money's worth on this mountain," Holidu's report read.

Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho, came in second with an average per person daily price of $78. The mountain even offers twilight skiing in the evenings.

However, when it comes to east coast skiing, Holidu recommends Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine, where a day on the slopes and evening of apres-ski activities costs just under $120 a person.

"Sugarloaf is the best bang for your buck with the lowest cost per km of skiable slopes," Holidu noted.

Utah, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado are home to several of the most affordable ski trip options in the U.S. But Colorado also is home to several of the most expensive ski destinations in the country.

The average price of a per day ski trip to Vail, Colo., comes in at just under $400 per person, according to Holidu. Meanwhile, Aspen skiing averages just under $302 per person each day.

Here's the full list of Holidu's top 10 budget-friendly ski resorts:

Powder Mountain, Utah

Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho

Mt. Hood Meadows, Ore.

Alta, Utah

Purgatory, Colo.

Mt. Baker, Wash.

Sugarloaf, Maine

Mission Ridge, Wash.

Mt. Bachelor, Ore.

Winter Park Resort, Colo.