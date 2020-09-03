Tom Cruise Continues Filming Next 'Mission Impossible' by Renting Out Empty Cruise Ships

Filming a new movie during a global pandemic may seem like mission impossible, but Tom Cruise isn’t letting that get in the way of the next installment of his blockbuster franchise.

When filming of “Mission: Impossible 7” recently moved to Norway, Cruise’s production company, Truenorth, rented out two Hurtigruten cruise ships to house the cast and crew. The cost of this new production expense is reportedly 500,000 euros, or $591,545 USD per month.

“We can confirm that Hurtigruten have entered into an agreement with the production company Truenorth for the charter of two ships from the end of August until the end of September,” Hurtigruten press officer Oystein Knoph told Travel + Leisure. “The ships in question are (newly upgraded) MS Vesterålen and (the brand new battery-hybrid powered) MS Fridtjof Nansen.”

It is currently unclear if Hurtigruten crew are staffing the ships.

Production of the film, where Cruise will reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, began in London in July following a five-month hiatus due to coronavirus. Cruise reportedly rented the ships not only to prevent further delay of filming, but to also reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

According to the Daily Mail, film companies are exempt from Norway’s quarantine rules. However, cast and crew had to pass two COVID-19 tests within 48 hours of landing in Norway. A series of daily health checks and other safety protocols are also in place to ensure everyone stays healthy throughout the two months of scheduled filming. For example, the film production team will not be allowed contact with anyone who is not part of the set.