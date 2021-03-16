Tinder Is Giving Away Free Mail-in Covid Tests so You Can Finally Meet Your Match

There is finally some hope on the horizon with the coronavirus pandemic. The number of people both hospitalized and testing positive are dropping, and more people are gaining access to the coveted vaccine. Though there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, experts warn it's still important to take every precaution. And Tinder — yes Tinder – is here to help young single people do just that.

In March, the dating app announced that it is teaming up with Everlywell to give away 1,000 free COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kits to 500 Tinder members, who can take one and share one with their potential date. This way, they can both feel a little more confident meeting in person.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Tinder

"The pandemic has created no shortage of dating obstacles, but we think our members are pretty optimistic about getting back out there," Nicole Parlapiano, vice president of marketing for North America at Tinder, shared in a statement. According to Parlapiano, on Jan. 3rd Swipe activity hit 3.4 billion, which was one of the busiest days of the entire pandemic for the app, showing that people are ready and willing to date again. "We're excited to be working with Everlywell to make it easier for our members to go and meet their matches safely."

Starting on March 20, the first day of spring, Tinder members in the continental U.S. can claim a code for their free Everlywell mail-in test for themselves and their date on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To take the test, users will need to self-swab their noses, then ship it back to Everlywell. The test will detect COVID-19 whether you're symptomatic or asymptomatic. Results will then be available within 24-48 hours of the lab receiving your sample, at which point you can decide if seeing your date in person is right for you. Just remember to also wear masks, socially distance, and take your date outside to further ensure safety. Sure, it's not exactly like old times, but it's a start. See more information on the partnership here.