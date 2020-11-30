TikTok User Banned From Spirit Airlines for Sharing Hack to Alter Boarding Pass for Free Bags

The TikTok user has been banned from the budget carrier for at least two year.

Be careful of what you post online, because it could really put a damper on your future travel plans.

A TikTok user named Rob K. (robkallday), has been effectively banned from Spirit Airlines after posting a video on how to smuggle large carry-on bags on board without paying for them, The Independent reported.

As many travelers know, Spirit Airlines, like many others, has separate fees for passengers who bring carry-on luggage that has to be stowed overhead. Consequently, this makes airfare much more expensive for people who can’t travel with just a backpack to keep all their essential belongings.

But Rob K., in his TikTok video, shows an interesting hack for working around this problem. In the video, he uses a separate editing app to manipulate a Spirit Airlines boarding pass to read as having one carry on by changing the bag number from zero to one. He specifies that he did not actually use this hack on his pass, since his bag fit beneath the seat, but still shared how to do this to thousands of followers, The Independent reported. Regardless, it’s best that no one tries it at home.

After being banned from Spirit, Rob K. posted another video about the airline’s decision. He shared a letter that stated, “As you know you created a video on the social media platform TikTok showing users how to manipulate a Spirit Airlines boarding pass and fraudulently indicate they paid for a carry-on bag to the financial detriment of Spirit Airlines.”

The letter further stated that the user also shared info on what kind of editing app people should use in the comments of his original video. “In light of this egregious misconduct, Spirit Airlines has determined that you are no longer permitted to fly with us and we have placed you on a list for this purpose. You are also barred from entering Spirit’s facilities.”

The ban will be in effect for two years unless the user tries to “plead his case” via letter, according to The Independent. The letter also stated that if he tries to buy a ticket on Spirit before his ban is lifted, the ticket will be forfeited without a refund.

It just goes to show that bag fees are here, and they’re here to stay.