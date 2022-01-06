This New Travel Service Launched by The Ikon Pass Is Every Skiers Dream

The New Ikon Pass Travel allows pass holders to book everything from flights and hotels to equipment rentals and activities for its destinations around the world.

The Ikon Pass is making it even easier for powder hounds to plan their winter vacations with a new travel planning service that will link the company's mountain destinations to other attractions and rentals.

The new Ikon Pass Travel will allow pass holders to book everything from flights and hotels to equipment rentals and activities for Ikon destinations around the world through the website, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week. Travelers can book a trip on their own or choose to be matched with an Ikon Pass Travel specialist for insider tips.

"We are excited to offer Ikon Pass Travel exclusively to pass holders and help them easily customize the best adventure possible to their favorite mountain or a new destination they have not explored yet," Bob Stinchcomb, the senior vice president of sales at the Alterra Mountain Company, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Ikon Pass Travel can create those aspirational plans and turn, 'I want to go,' into, 'I am going.'"

Ikon vacations are available across the company's 47 destinations, including in the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Travelers can book everything from ski school and snow tubing to fat tire snow biking, backcountry snowshoeing tours, sleigh rides, and even a relaxing après-ski spa session at Solitude Mountain (which happens to be one of the best mountain resorts in Utah).

Beyond the pass itself, members get perks like friends and family lift discounts and access to Ikon Pass First Tracks.