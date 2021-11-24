Skaters will have the chance to glide along some of Van Gogh's most famous works at the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon.

This Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Chicago Lets You Ice Skate in a Work of Art

Although the immersive Van Gogh exhibits, that welcome art lovers to walk through iconic paintings, have popped up all over the country, the newest iteration of the attraction is even more unique — because it's on ice.

This year, skaters at the city's Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon in Chicago will have the chance to glide across famous works of art from Van Gogh including "Starry Night" and "Sunflowers" while ice skating, the team behind the previous immersive exhibits shared with Travel + Leisure.

Partnering with Chicago Park District, the art-themed rink will give visitors a chance to skate through their favorite paintings while taking in gorgeous views of downtown Chicago between Millenium Park and Lake Michigan.

And while guests have been busy preparing for the holidays, teams have been hard at work in Chicago recreating a quarter mile's worth of Van Gogh's most memorable pieces — in ice.

The rink just opened for the season and is scheduled to run through March 13, with its Van Gogh effects in place, as long as the weather cooperates.

The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon hosts four public skating sessions each weekday and five public skating sessions a day on Saturdays and Sundays. Each session lasts for 90 minutes, and reservations are being released in batches online.

And if the popularity of Immersive Van Gogh exhibits is any indication, potential skaters may want to move quickly before these one-of-a-kind sessions sell out.

Skating is free for visitors with their own skates Monday through Thursday and $5 for those with skates on weekends and holidays. Admission prices with skate rentals are between $16 and $20 depending on the day of the week.