This Denver Hotel Has the Ultimate Holiday Movie-Watching Package Complete With Hot Chocolate, Popcorn, and Candy

For holiday movie fans who can't get enough of the yearly deluge of romantic comedies and festive feel-good flicks, one Denver hotel has put together the ultimate vacation package.

The newly opened Catbird Hotel is offering a "Catbird & Chill Holiday Experience" with everything you could ever want for an epic holiday movie marathon.

Upon check-in, the fun begins immediately as each guest room features giant windows that can be transformed into oversized viewing screens with 4K Ultra HD Projectors that drop down from the ceiling. If there's nothing good on any of the classic holiday movie cable channels like Freeform or Hallmark, you can check out a list of the "Catbird Favorites" from the holiday movie menu.

When a movie selection is queued up, it's time to get out one of Catbird's "cheesy holiday movie bingo cards." Guests will have the opportunity to scratch a square whenever something "predictable" happens like one of the characters is caught in an unexpected snowstorm with car trouble or accidentally wanders beneath the mistletoe.

Each room also comes with its own full kitchen and proper snacks including popcorn, hot chocolate, and movie theatre candy to complete the experience.

The package also includes in-room holiday foliage from ReBoot botanicals and romance novels from Denver's Tattered Cover bookstore that you can take home after your stay (to help keep the holiday romance alive).

The package is available to book from now through Dec. 31. Rates start at $244 per night.

For more information, visit the Catbird website.

This isn't the only hotel package dedicated to holiday movies. L'Ermitage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles is also offering a stay in honor of the iconic British movie, "Love Actually," complete with tickets to the live musical adaptation of the film at a nearby theater.