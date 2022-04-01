This All-inclusive Resort Has Half-off Stays in Mexico, the Caribbean, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon

Club Med is offering all-inclusive relaxation on a budget with a flash sale that has rates starting at 50% off and other perks like flight credits, free room upgrades, and more.

The sale, which must be booked by April 5, offers big discounts on resorts throughout Mexico, Canada, Florida, and the Caribbean, including during Memorial Day Weekend and over the summer. To take advantage, vacationers must travel by Oct. 28.

Aerial view of the beach at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda Credit: Courtesy of Club Med

"Enjoy endless activities, new destinations, and the rush of making new memories at Club Med," the resort company tweeted about the flash sale, encouraging people to "Book your next summer vacation with us!"

As part of the sale, Club Med is offering half-off escapes to places like Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic where a stay starts at only $141 per night, per person (down from the previous price of $312), and Cancun where stays start at only $147 per night per person (down from the original price of $326).

In the United States, travelers can book a stay at the Sandpiper Bay in Florida's Port St. Lucie for only $131 per night, per adult, which is more than 50% off the previous rate of $291. Or head up to Club Med's new all-inclusive ski resort in Canada with summer rates starting at up to 50% off where travelers can go whale watching, hiking, or mountain biking.

Exterior of Club Med Quebec Charlevoix in the fall Credit: Courtesy of Club Med

In addition to half-off rates, the sale features perks like up to a $400 airfare credit — depending on the location and the type of room — free room upgrades, and a free stay for kids under 4 years old as well as discounted stays for older kids.

All Club Med vacations are all-inclusive and come with all day dining, open bar, complimentary activities, and a complimentary children's club so the little ones never get bored.