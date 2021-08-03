Piña colada was the most-searched cocktail in the U.S. and several other countries around the world.

This Map Shows the Most Popular Cocktail in Every State and Country

A map of The US' Most Searched For Cocktails

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, you're not alone. Well, maybe you are with that last part, but a recent study by swimwear company Pour Moi revealed that this tropical drink is the most popular cocktail in the U.S.

After analyzing more than 100 million Google searches over the past 12 months, Pour Moi's 2021 Cocktail Report gives a glimpse of what people are looking for online — and presumably drinking IRL (in real life).

With over 2.3 million searches, piña coladas narrowly beat the cheekily named pornstar martini (2.2 million) for most-searched cocktail in the U.S. Other popular drinks around the country include dirty martinis, espresso martinis, Aperol spritzes, and Long Island iced teas.

The 2021 Cocktail Report also broke down the data analysis by state. It comes as no surprise that piña coladas top the list in tropical states like Florida and Hawaii, but it's also the most popular option in six other states: New Jersey, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Illinois.

Though the pornstar martini — made with passionfruit liquor, passionfruit juice, and vanilla vodka, and served alongside a chaser shot of prosecco — wasn't the most popular drink overall, it was the most-searched cocktail in 11 states, coming in second to the Long Island iced tea, which topped the list for 13 states.

Pour Moi also turned its study into a handy map, where regional differences become apparent. Southern states like Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi love their daiquiris, while the Negroni is the drink of choice for the entire West Coast and much of the northeastern U.S. Espresso martinis are also another hit among folks in the Northeast.

But Pour Moi didn't stop there. The swimwear company took their analysis global, revealing the top drinks in countries around the world. The piña colada is still a fan favorite in several nations, including Mexico, Russia, and Egypt, but it takes second place, with 10.5 million global searches.

A map of The World’s Most Searched For Cocktails Credit: Courtesy of Pour Moi

The first place cocktail around the world? Pornstar martinis.

The Aperol spritz came in third, with 8.2 million searches, while Spain's beloved sangria trailed behind, with 7.6 million searches. Rounding out the top five cocktails was the Negroni, with 6.9 million global searches.

Check out the full 2021 report here.