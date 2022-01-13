The fee will be included in the cost of airline tickets.

Thailand to Impose Tourist Fee Starting in April — What to Know

Thailand will begin implementing a tourism fee in April, using the money for things like funding new projects and upgrading tourism infrastructure.

The new 300 baht fee, or about $9, will be included in the cost of airline tickets, Reuters reported. The fee will also be used to cover accident insurance for foreigners who can't pay themselves.

"Part of the fee will be used to take care of tourists," Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters, adding, "We've encountered times when insurance didn't have coverage for tourists... which became our burden to take care of them."

A government spokesman told Reuters the country expects to see between 5 and 15 million foreign arrivals this year with foreign tourists generating 800 billion baht, or $23.97 billion.

Supasorn initially announced the fee would be 500 baht with the goal to collect 5 billion baht in its first year with the intention of focusing on things like eco-friendly tourism.

A representative for the Tourism Authority of Thailand did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure.

