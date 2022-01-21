Thailand Is Reintroducing Quarantine-free Travel to Tourists Next Month — What to Know

Starting Feb. 1, Thailand will allow fully vaccinated travelers from any country to apply for its "Test and Go" program up to 60 days before their trip.

people relaxing on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket, as tourists take advantage of the "Phuket Sandbox" programme for visitors fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Thailand is once again making it easier for tourists to visit with the return of its "Test & Go Thailand Pass" program, allowing vaccinated international visitors to travel to any part of the country and skip quarantine.

Starting Feb. 1, Thailand will allow fully vaccinated travelers from any country to apply for the program up to 60 days before their trip, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. To be eligible, travelers must book and prepay for a stay in an approved SHA hotel for two separate nights (on day 1 and day 5), prepay for two COVID-19 PCR tests to take on day 1 and day 5 of their trip, and prearrange a transfer from the airport to their hotel.

Travelers must stay in their room on day 1 and day 5 of their trip until they receive the results of their coronavirus tests.

Additionally, travelers will have to arrive with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure as well as purchase insurance with at least $50,000 in coverage.

Thailand initially started allowing vaccinated travelers to skip quarantine in November, before tightening border restrictions again in December amid the emergence of the omicron variant. While the country temporarily suspended its Test & Go program, it still allowed travelers to participate in the Phuket Sandbox, which required travelers to remain on the island but allowed them to travel quarantine-free.

The loosening of restrictions comes months before Thailand plans to begin implementing a tourism fee, which will be included in the cost of airline tickets. The fee will be 300 baht (about $9) and be used for things like funding new projects and upgrading tourism infrastructure.