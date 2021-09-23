The opening of cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai has been pushed back while beach destinations like Phuket and Ko Samui are welcoming visitors thanks to special travel programs.

Thailand Postpones Reopening of Popular Cities While Beaches Welcome Tourists — What to Know

As Thailand continues to navigate welcoming back international travelers, the country has opened some beloved beach destinations to tourists but is postponing plans to reopen other areas.

Several notable cities in Thailand — like Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai — were initially slated to open to tourism on Oct. 1, however, travelers will now have to wait until at least November, Reuters reported. The decision to postpone the border opening comes after vaccination rates fell short of targets.

In order to open to international tourists without quarantine measures, at least 70% of Bangkok residents must be fully vaccinated, infection rates — currently at around 2,700 or more daily cases — must decrease, and the rate of hospitalizations must decrease, according to local news outlet Thansettakij.

While Bangkok had been placed under strict lockdown over the summer, restrictions were eased in September, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

"Cities we've targeted have not reached 70% vaccination rates and so we have to push out the date to November," Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.

While the reopening of some cities has been postponed, Thailand has welcomed fully-vaccinated tourists to Phuket and Ko Samui in special travel programs which also allows tourists to visit nearby areas like Krabi and Phang-Nga.

To go, travelers must secure a Certificate of Entry, obtain proof of insurance that would cover up to $100,000 in potential COVID-19 treatments, pre-book a stay at an SHA Plus-certified hotel for at least seven nights, and book and prepay for all required on-the-ground testing. Travelers must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure.

After seven days, people can ask their hotel for a "transfer form" to leave Phuket or Ko Samui and travel to one of the extension areas.