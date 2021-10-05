Thailand Planning to Charge a Tourist Fee in 2022

Visitors wearing face masks, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walk along street shops in Hua Hin beach in Thailand

Visitors wearing face masks, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walk along street shops in Hua Hin beach in Thailand

Thailand will look to impose a tourism fee next year, intended to subsidize tourism-related projects.

The 500-baht fee (about $14) will be for a "tourism transformation fund," which will help the country's industry shift from mass tourism as well as focus on things like eco-friendly tourism, the Bangkok Post reported. Yuthasak Supasorn, the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, said the goal is to collect 5 billion baht in the first year.

"The projects should be co-creations and the government should use the fund to support projects that can create an economic impact," Supasorn told the Bangkok Post, adding, "The additional cost won't have an impact on tourists as we want to focus on the quality market… We hope this fund will support a national tourism makeover creating more safe and clean places."

It has yet to be determined how the fee will be collected from arriving tourists. A committee must also determine how projects are deemed eligible for financial support.

The plan for next year comes as Thailand has slowly reopened its borders to foreign tourists. In July, the country opened the Phuket Sandbox program, followed by the Samui Plus program on Ko Samui.

Last week, Thailand shortened the quarantine period for the program, allowing fully vaccinated tourists to travel anywhere in Thailand after only seven days. Previously, travelers were limited to specific areas for 14 days, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Travelers who participate in one of the sandbox programs must secure a Certificate of Entry, obtain proof of insurance that would cover up to $100,000 in potential COVID-19 treatments, pre-book a stay at an SHA Plus-certified hotel for at least seven nights, and book and prepay for all required on-the-ground testing. Travelers must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure.

Thailand also shortened quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated travelers entering any part of the country to seven days. The country plans to open several other destinations to international tourists on Nov. 1, including Bangkok and designated areas in Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, and Ranong.