Thailand Tourism Sector Has Its Sights Set on a July 1 Reopening

With the #OpenThailandSafely campaign, organizers hope to welcome tourists back on July 1.

Thailand's tourism industry launched a campaign on Tuesday, hoping to persuade the country to welcome visitors back by July.

Launched Tuesday, the #OpenThailandSafely campaign hopes to welcome international tourists back to Thailand by July 1, campaign organizers shared with Travel + Leisure, a date which they believe provides enough time for vaccines to make their way around the world.

In addition leaving enough time for travelers to get vaccinated, organizers argued the July 1 date would give Thai medical authorities the opportunity to vaccinate front line staff and vulnerable citizens, and would give the tourism industry (like airlines and hotels) time to prepare to welcome visitors.

Organizers estimate it will take at least a year to return to pre-pandemic tourism numbers in Thailand.

"The 1 July reopening would be a strategic opportunity for Thailand to show a leadership role among Asian countries and prepare the way for a solid recovery of the Thai economy in 2022," CEO of YAANA Ventures, one of the groups supporting the campaign, Willem Niemeijer, told T+L in a statement.

Image zoom Credit: ROMEO GACAD/AFP via Getty Images

The group plans to send their request to the country's prime minister general, minister of tourism and sports, and governor of the tourism authority of Thailand.

The effort comes a few weeks after the popular beach destination Phuket laid out its plan to vaccinate its own residents in order to begin welcoming vaccinated tourists by October. It also comes after Thailand started allowing tourists to enter the country, but only if they agreed to stay for several months and underwent a two-week quarantine.

The rollout of the vaccine around the world has put a spotlight on the concept of vaccine passports. Some countries — like the Seychelles and Georgia — have embraced the idea, welcoming vaccinated Americans to their shores, while some states — including Vermont — are allowing vaccinated travelers to skip quarantine measures.

