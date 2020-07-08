The Texas State Fair Is Canceled, so You'll Have to Wait Until 2021 for Those Fried Foods on a Stick

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact all parts of the U.S., some folks in Texas — and across the country — may be disappointed to learn that one of the highlights of summer will have to wait until 2021.

According to Eater, the Texas State Fair will be canceled, due to the ongoing outbreak. Texas has been hit hard by the pandemic, reporting a surge in cases in the last few weeks, CBS reported.

“With a heavy heart, we are announcing that the State Fair of Texas will not open for the 2020 season,” said a statement on the fair’s website. “We believe the spirit of the Lone Star State lies in every Texan’s ability to care and look out for their neighbor, and it is with this in mind, we have decided to keep our guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain times.”

According to Eater, this is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.

The three-week event was originally planned to open on September 25. A bevy of fried foods, like fried burnt end burritos, fettuccine alfredo balls, and basically anything served on a stick, plus live music, petting zoos, circus performers, and lots of other family-friendly activities draw millions of people every year. The organizers are optimistic that the fair will return again in 2021.

Image zoom Patricia Marroquin/Getty Images

“While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season,” said Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas, in the statement.

Participating universities, including the University of Texas, University of Oklahoma, Prairie View A&M University, and Grambling State University, will make separate decisions on whether they will cancel football games that take place at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, according to the statement.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets can get a refund via the fair’s website, according to Eater. The statement on the fair’s website notes that refunds should be automatic and will be received within 10 to 14 days.