Disneyland Is Opening a Magical New Spa Designed by Disney Imagineers

Disneyland just announced the opening of a brand-new, 6,000-square-foot spa at its Grand Californian Hotel on Sept. 16 — and there's never been a better place to pamper yourself after a busy day at the parks.

Designed by Disney Imagineers to reflect the healing spirit of nature, Tenaya Stone Spa is a serene retreat just steps from Disney California Adventure Park.

When dreaming up plans for the new spa, Disney worked together with Native American cultural advisors, including Imagineer Dawn Jackson, to create an ambiance that channels the traditions of California's indigenous cultures and the tranquil beauty of the Yosemite Valley.

"For modern-day travelers seeking a respite to dream and recharge, the spa provides an opportunity to relax into a dream-like state," Jackson said in a statement, "a reverie of being lost in one's thoughts, regaining balance within themselves."

Throughout the space will be stained glass windows and pieces crafted from tree roots, rocks, and minerals by regional artisans. The most peaceful spot of all centers around a genuine Tenaya Stone — gifted by descendants of Chief Tenaya in Yosemite Valley — which acts as a beacon for guests to pause and set new intentions.

Tenaya Stone at Disneyland Tenaya Stone Spa Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

How's that for contrast after a day of flipping around the Incredicoaster?

Heated river stone massages, herbal body treatments, calming foot soaks, and mani-pedis will await guests for now, with facials and makeup applications coming later.

Massage room at Disneyland's Tenaya Stone Spa Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Following Disney parks' current COVID restrictions, masks will be required indoors. All spa staff will be fully vaccinated, according to Disney.

To start, spa reservations will be available to guests of any of Disneyland's three hotels, but Disney reps told Travel + Leisure the plan is to eventually open them to the general public. If you act fast, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is offering up to 25% off select rooms when you book by Sept. 16 for travel by Oct. 2.