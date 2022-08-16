You Can Now Take a Seaplane From NYC to Washington, D.C. — Here's How

The 90-minute flight travels between Manhattan’s Skyport Marina on East 23rd Street and Washington, D.C.’s College Park Airport.

Published on August 16, 2022
Tailwind Air seaplane leaving NYC on East Coast routes
Photo: Courtesy of Tailwind Air

There will soon be a faster way to zip between the Big Apple and the nation's capital. Today, Tailwind Air announced the first seaplane service from New York City to the Washington, D.C. area, launching Sept. 13.

"Tailwind Air will offer the fastest, least stressful, premium way to travel between D.C. and Manhattan," Tailwind Air cofounder Peter Manice said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "That, paired with the unforgettable views, makes this a compelling experience."

Map of Tailwind Air's East Coast routes
Courtesy of Tailwind Air

New Yorkers get to skip the hassle of trekking to LaGuardia or JFK, because the terminal is in midtown Manhattan at the Skyport Marina on East 23rd Street. On the D.C. side, the flights operate from College Park Airport, which is about 10 miles northeast of downtown D.C. in Maryland, and is the "world's oldest continuously operating airport," per its website. It's also located next to a free parking area, as well as the College Park metro station and MARC train station. Both terminals have staffed lounges with Wi-Fi and refreshments.

The flights are expected to take 80 to 90 minutes and will operate twice a day, six days a week, starting on Sept. 13. The seaplane trips will be on board Cessna Grand Caravans, each with eight spacious leather seats.

Passengers just need to check in at the terminal 10 minutes before departure, streamlining the commute. "Bypassing the congestion of the northeast corridor between New York and Washington, D.C. remains the core mission of Tailwind Air," Alan Ram, the company's CEO and cofounder, said in the aforementioned statement.

Fares start at $395 each way, with refundable last-minute fares set at $795, and passengers can bring a carry-on of up to 20 pounds.

To celebrate the launch of the New York to D.C. route, Tailwind is offering a free companion seat on flights booked before Sept. 10 for travel between Sept. 13 and Dec. 22, 2022, by using the code TWDCBOGO at booking.

In addition to D.C., the veteran-owned company founded in 2012 also offers flights from Manhattan to Massachusetts destinations including Boston, Provincetown, and Plymouth; New York spots like East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Shelter Island, and Montauk; and Bridgeport, Connecticut. For frequent fliers, Tailwind Air offers books of 10, 20, or 50 discounted tickets in commuter books, which do not have to be used by the same passenger.

For the full schedule of flights and to book, visit Tailwind Air's website.

