This Couple Got Married As the Philippines Volcano Started to Erupt — and the Photos Are Breathtaking

Image zoom Randolf Evan Photography

As smoke filled the sky and ash spewed out of a volcano in the Philippines and hundreds of flights in and out of Manila were canceled, one couple went through with their outdoor wedding — and captured stunningly beautiful photos in the process.

The couple said "I do," on Sunday,10 miles away from the volcano, according to CNN. By that time, ash from the eruption reached Manila, forcing the airport to close and more than 500 flights to be canceled and the danger level was raised to level four, which indicates “a hazardous eruption within hours to days was possible.”

The wedding photos captured by photographer Randolf Evan, were as terrifyingly breathtaking as they were striking.

"We were actually nervous because while working we kept on checking social media for updates on the volcanic eruption. So we were actually aware of the warnings and escalating levels that was being announced real time," Evan told CNN. "We also discussed discreetly among ourselves what we should do when worst comes to worst."

Image zoom Randolf Evan Photography

Image zoom Randolf Evan Photography

On Monday, hundreds of thousands of people faced possible evacuations in the area around the Filipino capital as the country’s Taal volcano (which is just south of Manila) started to erupt, The Associated Press reported. And experts say this could just be the beginning, adding it’s possible people will see yet another "hazardous explosive eruption.” So far, more than 30,000 villagers have evacuated, but there have been no reports of casualties or major damage.

The airport has been partially reopened.

According to The AP, citing the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the start of activity in the Taal volcano on Sunday was sudden, initially spurting steam, ash and pebbles up to nine miles into the air.

This eruption comes just weeks after a volcano erupted on New Zealand’s White Island, which killed at least 18 people, many of them tourists.