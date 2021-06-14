Switzerland Announces Plans to Reopen to Vaccinated Americans Starting June 28

All travelers who enter the country by air will be required to complete an online entry form.

Switzerland plans to ease border Switzerland Plans to Welcome Vaccinated U.S. Tourists Starting June 28, the latest country to welcome back Americans this summer.

The country, known for its breathtaking Alps, gorgeous national parks, and world-renowned chocolate, will plan to open its borders for American and Canadian tourists who received one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines starting on June 28, the tourism site noted. These travelers will not be required to quarantine or undergo pre-arrival testing.

Although the opening is expected to be ratified by the Swiss government on June 23, the tourism board's director Claudio Zemp said, "we can't wait to welcome each one of you" in a statement.

"I'm not only thrilled but also feel quite emotional that we finally can go back to what we do best; host guests from North America in our magnificent country," Zemp said. "I have long believed that Switzerland, with its small boutique towns, rustic villages dotted along picturesque valleys, and wide-open alpine landscapes is the natural choice for a post-Covid holiday. Now that the borders will be open… we can't wait to welcome each one of you."

Rhine River, Canton of Schaffhausen, Switzerland Credit: Albert Ceolan / De Agostini Picture Library via Getty

All travelers who enter the country by air will be required to complete an online entry form.

Currently, Switzerland considers the U.S. a "high risk" country and does not allow Americans to enter except in "cases of special necessity," according to the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Switzerland, however, has already reopened its borders to travelers from the Schengen area as well as several other countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Israel, Singapore, and South Korea, according to the State Secretariat for Migration. Switzerland first started preparing for travelers in June 2020, implementing its "Clean & Safe" campaign.

Switzerland isn't alone in recently opening to fully vaccinated U.S. tourists. Earlier this year, Iceland started welcoming Americans who got the jab, and last week France and Spain opened their borders.

Additionally, the European Union as a whole has said it plans to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists sometime this summer.