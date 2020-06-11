Switzerland Implements New Cleaning Standards Ahead of June 15 Border Opening (Video)

Switzerland has implemented new cleanliness and safety precautions ahead of reopening its borders to European tourists next week.

The Swiss Tourism Council launched its new “Clean & Safe” campaign, which offers travelers peace of mind about cleanliness standards at hotels, restaurants, and businesses around the country.

The safety standards, which can be indicated by a physical label in the tourism industry, include implementing social distancing, regular disinfecting and cleaning of high-touch surfaces and objects, and using contactless payment where possible. Bars, restaurants, and clubs must also abide by a curfew and shut down between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

While all businesses are required to follow the reopening health guidelines set by the Swiss Government, some may choose to apply for the “Clean & Safe” label as a way of using their cleanliness standards as a promotional tool. The label allows businesses to advertise their health protocol, updated in response to COVID-19.

Image zoom FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty

Earlier this month, Switzerland eased restrictions and allowed casinos, amusement parks, zoos, spas, swimming pools, campsites, cableways and more to reopen. Restaurants are now allowed to accept parties of more than four people.

To celebrate Switzerland’s reopening, Geneva’s Jet d’Eau, a 450-foot-tall water fountain that has become a symbol of the city, resumed service Thursday for the first time since its mid-March coronavirus shutdown.

“Geneva has always set high standards for health and safety and we feel uniquely poised to quickly adapt to the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 crisis,” Jonathan Robin, Markets & Leisure Bureau Director at Geneva Tourism said in a press release, shared with Travel + Leisure. “The tourism industry in the destination has come together to foster a safe and welcoming environment, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to Geneva from near and far.”

Switzerland plans to open its borders to travelers from the European Union and the UK on June 15. Borders remain closed to travelers from the U.S., according to the Swiss Consulate, and there is no set date for when they may reopen.