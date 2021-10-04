This App Will Let You Rent a Hot Tub or Heated Pool Nearby This Winter

It's been a stressful few years, and you deserve a break. So, why not soak away your troubles in your neighbor's hot tub?

To celebrate the impending fall season, and to help overworked people everywhere find a nearby place to relax, Swimmy, a pool-sharing app, is highlighting its best hot tubs and pools available for rent right now around the Los Angeles area.

Never heard of Swimmy? Think of it like the Airbnb and VRBO of pools. Built by founder Raphaëlle de Monteynard, the app and website allow users to log in, search an area either nearby or around the world, and with the click of a button rent out a pool or hot tub for the day for events, gatherings, or just for you. (Right now, the company only offers rentals in Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, and Orlando in the United States, but it also has pools for rent across Europe.)

"Once we started talking to pool owners, we quickly realized that they would be interested in this new concept of sharing the joy of swimming with others," de Monteynard said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

Ready to see what's on offer? Keep scrolling to peek at a few of Swimmy's highest-rated hot tubs and heated pools and get inspired to take a dip.

Saltwater Pool: Topanga, California

Surrounded by lush gardens and limestone, this private oasis is exactly what you need to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles life. Book the pool as your home base for the day, head out for a hike just across the street, and come back for a soak in the pool or adjoining hot tub. The space even has its own BBQ and speakers set up so you can end the day with a relaxing meal. $70 per guest per half day

Heated Pool for Gatherings: Thousand Oaks, California

Looking to host a larger gathering? This Thousand Oaks pool is just the right fit. The oversized heated pool comes with an equally expansive yard space and a sports court that's ideal for basketball, paddle tennis, and volleyball in between dips. It even has a two-hole, 20-yard putting green, making it a perfect spot for a sports-filled vacation day with friends. $80 per guest per half-day, up to 30 people

Waterfall and Hot Tub: Encino, California

For more zen vibes, head out to Encino for a day by this waterfall-meets-pool combination. The outdoor space comes with four lounge chairs, a ping pong table, an outdoor grill, fire pit, and basketball court, along with the all-important hot tub to soak in. And, the pool comes with colorful lights, making it a great spot for an evening and night rental. $200 per person per half-day rental

Aquatic Bliss: Covina, California

A saltwater pool and a heated spa, what more could you ask for? In case you're feeling greedy, book this Covina spot, because it not only comes with the water amenities, it also comes with a massive entertainment lounge space including a 50" TV, outdoor BBQ, LED lighting, and all the pool floats and toys you could ever want. $40 per person for a half-day rental

Waterfall and Grotto: Menifee, California