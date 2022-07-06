Keanu Reeves Is Going Viral Thanks to the Sweetest Airport Encounter Ever

The actor's pleasant exchange with a young fan at a New York airport went viral on Twitter recently.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Published on July 6, 2022

If you need a pure, unadulterated shot of goodness straight to your soul, Keanu Reeves is here to deliver.

On July 4, one very eager young fan spotted the megastar actor at the luggage claim area in a New York City airport. And according to an onlooker, TV producer Andrew Kimmel, who posted the exchange, Reeves couldn't have been cooler during the convo.

"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one," Kimmel tweeted.

According to Kimmel, the young fan's questions included goodies like, "Why are you in London," and "I saw you at the Grand Prix," and "Do you live in LA?" and "Why are you in New York?" And to each one, Reeves gave a heartfelt reply: He's in London to film a documentary, while he doesn't drive race cars, he loves to ride motorcycles, and he's in New York to see a Broadway show.

Reeves answered them all — until the fan ran out of questions, so Reeves began to ask his own in return.

"By this time, the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him," Kimmel shared. "Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?"

Even as a seasoned media professional, Kimmel himself couldn't contain his excitement and asked Reeves to take a selfie, which the actor happily took.

"The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight," Kimmel added. "I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act, and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus!"

