Sweden Will Welcome American Travelers Starting June 30

The Swedish flag is pictured in Stockholm on September 19, 2020, during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. travelers will soon have another option for European travel: Sweden.

This week, Sweden announced plans to reopen its borders to travelers from several countries, including the U.S., beginning June 30. Travelers from the U.S. will still need to test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of their departure.

The opening of the Swedish border to American travelers comes just as Swedes are easing into summer, a season where the days are long and the potential for outdoor adventures is endless.

"Summer in Sweden is truly a magical time," Melinda Martino, a spokeswoman for Visit Sweden told Travel + Leisure. "The long, beautiful summer days are well worth the wait."

American travelers have been banned from Sweden for more than a year, but by the end of this month, it may be easier for U.S. passport holders to visit the country than it will for some European residents. Sweden has extended its entry ban on European travelers who are unable to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or recovery. This rule is set to remain in place through at least Aug. 31.

Travel from other Scandinavian countries, including Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Finland, is allowed with no COVID-19 testing requirement. Swedish officials cited coronavirus levels as their reasoning for continuing to limit travel from Europe beyond its Nordic neighbors.

Sweden has reported more than one million COVID-19 cases and nearly 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest available data from the World Health Organization. It has administered more than seven million COVID-19 vaccines, the WHO reports.