This New Restaurant at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas Is Filled With Funky Art and a 'Psychedelic' Menu

Spiegelworld, the entertainment company that brought Las Vegas lovers 'Absynthe,' has opened a new restaurant where diners can expect the same rowdy vibes, along with a menu described as "Italian American Psychedelic."

Superfrico, an immersive experience filled with performers, neon art, a maze of rooms to explore, a fusion menu, and the only all-vinyl DJ on the Las Vegas strip, opened this past Friday in The Cosmpolitan.

"We are beyond ecstatic to be able to share this venture with everyone, as we lean into the never-seen, never-done, never-tasted before ethos that comes with a transformative journey through Vegas," Ross Mollison, Spiegelworld's founder and "Impresario Extraordinaire," said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "It's our love letter to this unique city: made for and by the same creative minds that are drawn to Vegas."

Superfrico Superfrico | Credit: Courtesy of the Drex Agency

Guests can have dinner at the restaurant, wander over to a performance of "Opium," then come back to Superfrico for late-night cocktails.

The space is designed so that guests can stay all night and have a variety of different experiences. Visitors are encouraged to explore interconnected rooms like "The Artery," filled with the restaurant's growing technicolor art collection, "The Studio" for cocktails and music, "The Ski Lodge," with a roaring fire and a window into the world's best winter skiing destinations, and "The Bottle-O," a to-go cocktail gift shop.

The "Italian American Psychedelic" menu takes family-style Sicilian cooking — like pizza, pasta, steaks, seafood, small plates, and desserts — and twists in unexpected flavors from around the world.

Superfrico Superfrico | Credit: Courtesy of the Drex Agency

The Pistachio Mortadella Pizza is topped with sliced pork, house-made stracciatella, and Turkish pistachio powder. The chicken parm isn't what you'd find in any Italian restaurant — it's marinated in a yuzu-based ponzu sauce and coated with Japanese panko and house-made sourdough breadcrumbs. And desserts like a Roasted Pineapple Sorbetto (featuring lime zest, vanilla, and a Tajin rim) ensure that every course is utterly unique.

The restaurant is now open from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday.