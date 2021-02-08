Disney World Canceled Its Super Bowl Parade but Tom Brady Will Still Celebrate Win in the Most Magical Way

Walt Disney World has canceled this year's annual Super Bowl parade due to the coronavirus, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will still be heading to Disney World.

"Disney Parks hopes to be able to bring back our other Super Bowl traditions next year, including letting football and Disney fans see and cheer on their favorite player in the park," the theme park wrote in a blog post on Friday announcing its decision to cancel the event.

While the annual parade celebrating a player from the winning team on Main Street U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom Park won't happen, the theme park did release its iconic commercial showing highlights from the big game set to the song "When You Wish upon a Star."

"Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, you and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just won the Super Bowl. What are you going to do next?" a voice asks before the Super Bowl LV MVP and his longtime pal "Gronk" gleefully shout "We're going to Disney World!"

To mark Tampa Bay's win (the city happens to be just over an hour's drive from the theme park in Orlando), Disney illuminated Cinderella's Castle in Buccaneers red as well as in blue to honor healthcare heroes.

Gronkowski will hit the park on Monday, according to Disney, while Brady will plan a trip in the coming months.

The annual 30-second commercial was first created in 1987 when then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms said the iconic line, Disney noted.

Disney World first reopened in July 2020, and requires guests wear face masks and undergo temperature checks. In addition, Disney has banned walking while eating and drinking to prevent people from walking around the park without a mask on.