Los Angeles Will Stream Its Gorgeous Sunset During Fourth of July Weekend

Here's how to see LA's famous sunsets from anywhere in the world this weekend.

Even if you can’t go to the beach this weekend, you can still enjoy a gorgeous sunset over Los Angeles.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Los Angeles County made the decision to close all beaches, piers, and bike paths for Fourth of July weekend, in order to keep Angelinos safe from further spread of the virus, according to KCAL 9 Los Angeles.

People at potentially crowded beaches run the risk of not social distancing, which can lead to more cases. Other states, like Florida, have also decided to keep the beaches clear on one of the most popular beach days of the year as well, USA Today reported.

But Los Angeles Tourism has at least one way to enjoy the beauty of this Southern California city by bringing back its Magic Hour initiative.

Starting Friday, July 3, and extending to Saturday and Sunday evenings, Los Angeles Tourism will stream the sunset live from Hotel Erwin in Venice Beach between 7:15 p.m. PT and 8:15 p.m. PT.

The organization’s Magic Hour daily sunset livestream was originally kicked off between mid-April and May 2020, with more than 2 million people across the globe tuning in.

It’s called “magic hour” because the famous California sunset is credited for inspiring this term, which describes the time when the sun gets to that perfect place on the horizon and casts a warm, golden light. It’s an especially popular term for filmmakers and photographers because the warm glow makes practically everything look good — like magic.