You Can Now Spend the Night at the Iconic 'Field of Dreams' House

Live out your baseball dreams just like Ray Kinsella.

The iconic set from the movie "Field of Dreams" was built on the century-old Lansing family farm in Dyersville, Iowa, back in 1989, and has since become a popular tourist attraction for movie buffs.

While some damage has been done to the field due to vandalizers who clearly hate baseball and dreams alike, the property is perfectly maintained for travelers who want to relive the glory days of the greatest of all Great American Sports.

Now, the owners of the farm are offering something even better to the movie fans by opening up the house for overnight stays.

Guests to want to opt in on the "Kinsella Experience" will not only stay in the house's one bedroom upstairs, but also receive a "Field of Dreams" commemorative baseball, a bottle of wine plus two wine glasses and a picnic tablecloth, a DVD of the movie (with popcorn to enjoy it with), actor Dwier Brown's (he played Kevin Costner's dad) book, "If You Build It.".