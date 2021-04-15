St. Lucia Launched a New Program That Invites Visitors to Stay for 6 Weeks

There may be few better ways to ease back into travel than to kick back for six weeks in gorgeous St. Lucia, especially when someone else is willing to do all of the planning.

Learn creole cooking, explore rain forests, or work with a real-life tropical background that's better than anything you could find on Zoom. Through its new Live It program, St. Lucia is hoping to make it easier for travelers, including digital nomads, to settle in and stay a while.

The program pairs travelers with "Live It island specialists" (a.k.a. local tour operators who serve as personal guides before, during, and after). It also promises to help with booking flights and accommodations, navigating COVID-19 requirements, and discovering those treasures it can ordinarily take a lifetime of visits to unearth.

And if you find yourself hooked on island life once your six weeks is up, the specialists can help you make arrangements.

Keep in mind that St. Lucia currently requires all inbound travelers to quarantine at an approved facility for the first 14 days of their stay. During that period, visits to certain sites are permitted, but interactions with other hotel guests are not.

Visitors to St. Lucia can opt to split their quarantine between two different properties and rent a car to really explore the island once they're free to roam around. To start planning your extended stay, visit the program's website.

And for a more detailed look at what it's like to visit St. Lucia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, check out this traveler's first-person account.