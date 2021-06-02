St. Lucia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions for Vaccinated Travelers

It just got a whole lot easier for vaccinated travelers to visit St. Lucia.

According to a new policy that went into effect on Monday, those who are fully vaccinated are now free to move about the Caribbean island, which is known for its picturesque views, gorgeous beaches, and sprawling rain forests. However, a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than five days before arrival is still required for all.

The new protocol exempts fully vaccinated travelers from restrictions on where they can go and what they can do while on the island. Vaccinated travelers are also clear to rent cars and explore the destination on their own, visiting acclaimed restaurants, local markets, and more. They'll be issued wristbands at the airport to reflect their vaccination status.

St. Lucia considers travelers fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine like Johnson & Johnson. In their announcement, officials noted that they "know how many doses are required for all brands of vaccines."

U.S. travelers will need to bring their original vaccination cards. For U.K. visitors, St. Lucia will accept proof of vaccination through the National Health Service (NHS) app. Officials recommend that travelers print screen grabs of their NHS vaccination status as well.

St. Lucia doesn't require COVID-19 vaccines for travel, but there are several restrictions in place for unvaccinated visitors. For example, unvaccinated travelers will be able to visit certain tourist sites and split their stay between two hotels, but they won't be able to mingle with other guests at either property or go exploring on their own.

Unvaccinated children of vaccinated parents will have the option of testing out of the hotel quarantine. If they test negative for COVID-19 the day after their arrival, they will be free to move around with their parents. Children who test positive will need to quarantine at the hotel with a parent.

Travelers returning to the U.S. from St. Lucia will also have to test negative for COVID-19 prior to their departure. Those who test positive must isolate immediately at their hotel for 10 days. After that, they'll be allowed to board a U.S.-bound flight without additional COVID-19 testing.