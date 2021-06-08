St. Barts to Welcome Vaccinated Travelers on June 9

Travelers will not have to quarantine upon arrival.

In conjunction with France reopening its borders to vaccinated travelers, the glamorous Caribbean island of St. Barts will also reopen its borders to visitors who are also vaccinated beginning June 9.

"After two successful vaccination campaigns, the vast majority of our island's citizens are now vaccinated and our efficient COVID-19 testing centers still offer swift service for everyone," Nils Dufau, president of the St. Barts Tourism Board, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Restaurants, boutiques, nautical activities as well as all services are being provided as usual. Hotels and villas are open."

Visitors will still have to present negative results from a PCR COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival on the island. St Barts will also accept a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival on the island. Travelers will not be required to quarantine upon arrival.

The island does not have a portal for uploading health documents so travelers will need to send vaccination records directly to hotels or villas before finalizing their bookings. They may also need to show proof of vaccination when they arrive in St Barts and again upon check-in at their accommodation.

Vaccines must be approved by the European Medical Agency and include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Once on the island, vaccinated visitors are free to go wherever they like.

Visitors younger than 18 can visit without vaccination and those younger than 10 will not have to undergo testing.

Looking forward to welcoming visitors back, the island's tourism board also shared with T+L that the island's signature event, the annual Gourmet Festival, will be returning in November after it was canceled last year.

Travelers are still required to undergo a COVID-19 test within three days of their return back to the U.S., according to current CDC regulations.

