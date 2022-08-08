Spirit Airlines' Fall Sale Ending Tomorrow Has $55 One-way Flights — How You Can Book

To take advantage of the sale prices, travelers must be members of Spirit's Saver$ Club.

Published on August 8, 2022
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado,
Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Spirit Airlines is preparing for fall travel with flights starting as low as $55 one-way.

The airline's fall sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 9, is valid on travel from Aug. 22 through Oct. 29 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. And as a bonus, the sale fares include all taxes and fees.

"Take some time off this fall with $55 fares," the airline tweeted.

To take advantage of the sale prices, however, travelers must be members of Spirit's Saver$ Club, which also offers perks like up to 50% off checked bags and less expensive seat selection. The club costs $69.95 per year to join (and automatically renews each year unless travelers cancel).

Spirit typically offers bare-bones tickets and charges extra for both carry-on and checked luggage, which is limited to no more than 40 pounds. Travelers are allowed to bring one personal item for free that measures no more than 18 by 14 by 8 inches (like a purse or a laptop bag).

Travelers can snag $55 one-way flights from Atlanta to Chicago, Austin to Los Angeles, Boston to Orlando, Denver to Las Vegas, New York to Fort Lauderdale, Philadelphia to New Orleans, and more.

Travelers in Fort Lauderdale, for example, can head north to Boston for a fall foliage getaway in New England, or to Atlantic City where they can gamble the night away and relax at the beach during the day. Or travelers can head to Myrtle Beach for a vacation filled with thrills, sun, and golf with the discounted flights available from New York, Philadelphia, Tampa, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, and more.

The sale comes just weeks after JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion in a merger that would make the airline the fifth largest in the United States. The merger is subject to regulatory approval and isn't expected to close until the first half of 2024. Until then, the two airlines will continue to operate independently.

