Spirit Airlines' Mass Cancellations Aren't Over Yet, CEO Warns

"When we reach this level of disruption, being able to recover does require a lot of resources, we're not built to deal with this level of disruption and I think there's some learning in there about how we might create more variability in staffing so that we can deal with it," Christie told ABC News. "When we started canceling our crews got dislocated throughout the system. They were in the wrong places at the wrong time. And we needed to start to build that puzzle back together again. And unfortunately, that takes our group a lot of time to do. So we started canceling deeper and deeper into the operation to give them that time. The good news is that's now finally starting to bear some fruit. We are starting to turn the tide here and get our operation back moving again, there will still be cancellations over the next few days, but we can start to build back to the full operation… and then build from the takeaways that we get from this last week."