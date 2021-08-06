Spirit Airlines' Mass Cancellations Aren't Over Yet, CEO Warns
"When we reach this level of disruption, being able to recover does require a lot of resources," Ted Christie said.
Spirit Airlines' CEO apologized for a slew of cancellations and delays that stranded thousands of customers this week on Thursday but also warned that problems would likely continue into next week.
"We couldn't get in front of it," CEO Ted Christie told CNBC, adding "There's definitely some angry people... Right now, all I can say is we're very sorry for what happened."
Christie estimated that tens or hundreds of thousands of customers were affected by the disruptions, which began Sunday and eventually resulted in more than 1,700 canceled flights. The airline blamed "operational challenges" for the issues, including staffing shortages.
The problems resulted in Spirit being forced to put more than half of its daily schedule on hold some days — like Tuesday and Wednesday when it canceled at least 60% of flights — but the trouble isn't over yet.
Christie told ABC News that the airline will need to cancel even more flights into next week to get back on track and expects to cancel about half of its schedule on Friday alone.
"When we reach this level of disruption, being able to recover does require a lot of resources, we're not built to deal with this level of disruption and I think there's some learning in there about how we might create more variability in staffing so that we can deal with it," Christie told ABC News. "When we started canceling our crews got dislocated throughout the system. They were in the wrong places at the wrong time. And we needed to start to build that puzzle back together again. And unfortunately, that takes our group a lot of time to do. So we started canceling deeper and deeper into the operation to give them that time. The good news is that's now finally starting to bear some fruit. We are starting to turn the tide here and get our operation back moving again, there will still be cancellations over the next few days, but we can start to build back to the full operation… and then build from the takeaways that we get from this last week."
Christie said Spirit was offering affected customers cash refunds as compensation.
A representative for Spirit did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure.
Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.