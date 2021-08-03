"We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned."

Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Monday, blaming "operational challenges" and weather.

"We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network," the airline tweeted on Monday, advising passengers to "check your email and current flight status" before heading to the airport.

In total, the airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights and delay dozens more, The Associated Press reported, affecting a large chunk of its daily schedule, especially at Florida airports. An airline spokesperson told ABC News that the cancellations were due to a "perfect storm," of weather issues, staffing shortages, and crews no longer able to fly because they hit their hourly limits.

"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges," Spirit told Travel + Leisure in a statement. "We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned."

Frustrated passengers took to Twitter, many complaining they were stranded due to their flight being canceled and long wait times to get in touch with customer service.

But Spirit was not alone. American Airlines was also forced to cancel more than 500 flights on Monday, or nearly 20% of its daily schedule, the network reported, blaming bad weather on Sunday in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

The cancellations come as Americans continue to take to the skies in numbers that rival pre-pandemic travel this summer. More than 2 million people passed through U.S. airports each day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

And Americans who are traveling this summer are expected to spend even more on their vacations than past summers to make up for lost times.