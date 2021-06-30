Spain Waives Vaccination Requirement for U.S. Travelers

Americans can now travel to Spain without a COVID-19 vaccine or needing to quarantine.

People are seen in front of La Boqueria market in Barcelona.

European countries continue to relax pandemic restrictions for American travelers this summer.

Spain lifted its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for U.S. visitors on June 24, paving the way for all Americans to visit without needing to test or quarantine. U.S. travelers will have to continue to fill out a health questionnaire, which can be done electronically ahead of their trip. Those completing the document will receive a QR code to show when arriving in Spain.

Spain, which reopened its border to U.S. travelers earlier this month, previously required proof of a COVID-19 vaccination completed at least two weeks prior to departure.

Germany has also loosened restrictions for U.S. travelers. Visitors entering by air must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but the country has stopped collecting health information. Meanwhile, Switzerland is no longer requiring a quarantine or testing from vaccinated visitors. Unvaccinated visitors, however, will have to test negative prior to arrival.

All U.S. passport holders, regardless of vaccination status, have been allowed to travel to France without quarantining since June 17. Travelers with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines no longer have to take a COVID-19 test ahead of their trip.

Sweden will welcome American tourists beginning June 30. While vaccines aren't required, a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure to the country is mandatory regardless of vaccination status.

The Netherlands has reopened its borders with no vaccination, quarantine, or coronavirus testing requirement. Italy is also welcoming all Americans without quarantine. Greece, too, is inviting U.S. travelers.

While it's getting easier for Americans to visit Europe, travel to the continent is becoming more challenging for people in the U.K., where prevalence of the Delta variant is a concern.

Spain, for example, is requiring travelers from the U.K. to provide proof of vaccination or results of a negative COVID-19 PCR test prior to arrival. Portugal is mandating U.K. travelers who aren't vaccinated to quarantine for 14 days. And according to the BBC, Malta will only welcome visitors who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.