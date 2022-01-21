Travelers will have to wait at least 14 days after their booster dose to enter.

Spain to Require a Booster Shot for Travelers Starting Next Month — What to Know

Travelers heading to Spain will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 booster dose starting next month, becoming the latest country to rely on the extra shot.

Starting Feb. 1, most international travelers, including from the United States, will be required to show proof they have received a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine more than 270 days (about 9 months) after the last dose of their initial vaccine series, according to Spain's tourism site.

As with the initial shots, travelers will have to wait at least 14 days after their booster dose to enter.

The new booster dose rule is in addition to the current requirement that travelers fill out a Spain Health Control form, which can be obtained through the Spain Travel Health portal or through apps (on Android or iOS devices).

When in Spain, face masks are required to be worn both in indoor public spaces and outdoors.

Spain is classified as a "Level 4" destination by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency's highest travel warning. Destinations are designated as "Level 4" if they report more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last 28 days.

Currently, Spain is reporting about 64,700 new cases on average each day, according to Reuters, which is a significant decrease from earlier in January.

Booster shots of a coronavirus vaccine are becoming an increasingly common requirement. Last year, Israel started requiring booster shots for anyone looking to obtain a "green pass," which is required to access public spaces like restaurants, and France recently started requiring a booster shot seven months after being vaccinated to obtain a "sanitary pass," mandatory in public places like restaurants and cafes as well as on long-distance trains.

In the U.S., Hawaii is considering adding a COVID-19 booster requirement to its Safe Travels program, while the island of Maui has already changed the definition of "fully vaccinated" to include a booster shot. And earlier this month, the Metropolitan Opera in New York City started requiring all performers, employees, and audience members to show proof of a COVID-19 booster shot.