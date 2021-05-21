Americans Can Travel to Spain Starting June 7

"They're welcome — more than welcome — without restrictions nor health controls," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Spain's borders will reopen to vaccinated travelers, including Americans, from outside the European Union on June 7.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine are allowed to enter Spain, no matter their origin country, Reuters reported Friday.

Beginning May 24, travelers from countries outside the EU that have been deemed a low coronavirus risk — like Australia and New Zealand — will be able to enter Spain without presenting a negative PCR test.

"They're welcome — more than welcome — without restrictions nor health controls," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said of travelers from these low-risk countries.

Last month, Spain announced that it expected to reopen to U.S. travelers in June and had begun a pilot program to test out its vaccine passports.

Spain is counting on the reboot of its international tourism to lead its economy growth after a pandemic slump. Prime Minister Sanchez said the government expects its international tourism levels to reach 70% of their pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. This summer, the country expects to see anywhere from 30 to 40% of its pre-pandemic visitation levels.

The pandemic caused an 80% drop in foreign tourism numbers in 2020, Reuters noted.

The announcement comes just a few days after the EU announced that it would reopen to outside travelers who have been vaccinated and just after the bloc agreed on terms of its EU Digital COVID Certificate, a digital or paper document providing proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 test if necessary.

Vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency for travelers include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.