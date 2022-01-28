Spain May Soon Become the Latest Country to Offer a Digital Nomad Visa

Digital nomadism was on the rise even before the pandemic, as remote workers packed up their laptops and bounced around the world, doing their jobs from wherever they could find good Wi-Fi. Most of these roaming workers simply make the most of the tourist visas in their chosen destinations, but some countries are getting creative in their economic recovery by creating long-term visas specifically geared toward digital nomads.

The latest country to jump on this trend is Spain.

With the recently introduced Startup Act, foreigners will be able to live and work in Spain for six to 12 months without needing an official work visa, as long as they make at least 80% of their income working for non-Spanish companies, The Independent reports. Up to two extensions would be allowed, meaning remote workers could potentially stay in Spain for up to three years, without the right to residency. If approved, this new visa would apply to foreign nationals from non-European Union countries.

With the Brexit transition period officially over, people from the U.K. are now also considered non-EU nationals and will be eligible for this digital nomad visa. Currently, travelers from the U.K., the U.S., and several other nations are only allowed to stay in Spain, as well as other EU countries, without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

While this potential digital nomad visa is exciting news for remote workers looking to trade in their home office views for something a bit different, the new law has yet to be passed. It is currently awaiting approval from the Spanish parliament, according to SchengenVisaInfo.com.

But with several other countries already offering some type of digital nomad or self-employed visas, including several European nations, the chances are looking good for this visa to get approved. Spanish officials say a decision should be announced within the next few months.